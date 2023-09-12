P3 Health Partners (PIII) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -163.91% -245.82% -17.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.14 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.66 billion -$75.74 million 8.94

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

P3 Health Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 134 246 0 2.61

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 69.33%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.