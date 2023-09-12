Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 87,464 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.4% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Palo Alto Networks worth $136,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,586 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.74. 876,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

