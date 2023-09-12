Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

PAM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of PAM opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $88,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

