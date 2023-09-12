Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Parex Resources Stock Performance
PXT traded up C$0.60 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.14. 70,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.72. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.81 and a 52 week high of C$30.06.
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$440.83 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 31.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 6.6793893 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
