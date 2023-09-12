Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 29th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.10. 88,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,877. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.06.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.05). Parex Resources had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of C$440.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 6.6793893 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

