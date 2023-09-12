Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

TSE PSI opened at C$14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of C$84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.340824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.67.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

