Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.70 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $525.54 million and $12.70 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000632 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005854 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 528,254,635 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

