Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,379,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $272,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.69. The stock had a trading volume of 257,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,087. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

