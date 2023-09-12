PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

