PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264,070. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

