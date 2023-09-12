Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price target on the mining company’s stock.
ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.89) to GBX 1,270 ($15.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.78) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($16.77) to GBX 1,490 ($18.65) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.78) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,507.78 ($18.87).
Antofagasta Stock Up 2.9 %
Antofagasta Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 3,906.25%.
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
