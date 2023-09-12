Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 534,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,768. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Several research firms have commented on PBA. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

