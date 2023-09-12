Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.79.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $4.92 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

