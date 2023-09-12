Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Outperform by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $11,529,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

