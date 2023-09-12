Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1,449.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,090,561. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

