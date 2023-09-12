PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

ISD stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,579. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Reid purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.