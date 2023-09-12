Philcoin (PHL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,936.98

Philcoin (PHL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $2,936.98 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.