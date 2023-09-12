PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PICC Property and Casualty Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PPCCY stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

