PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PICC Property and Casualty Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of PPCCY stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
