Pipestone Energy Corp. (BKBEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on September 29th

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0223 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Pipestone Energy Price Performance
BKBEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 65,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,540. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Pipestone Energy Company Profile
Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It offers natural gas liquids comprising condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. The company focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 90,029 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta.
Read More
