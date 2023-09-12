Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Lowered to $4.90 at Citigroup

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $6.00 to $4.90 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.85.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:PL opened at $2.84 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 93,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.