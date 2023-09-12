Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Craig Hallum

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Westpark Capital reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.51. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after buying an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at $4,344,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

