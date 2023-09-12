Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $5.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Westpark Capital decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.85.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $782.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.