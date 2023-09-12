Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 33.3%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,300,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,339% from the average daily volume of 90,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Playfair Mining Trading Down 16.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.60.
Playfair Mining Company Profile
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playfair Mining
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.