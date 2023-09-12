POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,250 shares during the period. POINT Biopharma Global comprises approximately 4.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $24,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 426,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 791,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,645,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 818,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

PNT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. 30,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,743. The company has a market capitalization of $832.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

