Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$117.64.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PD

Precision Drilling Trading Down 2.1 %

PD opened at C$93.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$83.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.34.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.32. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of C$425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 15.7986348 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.