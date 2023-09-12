PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down to $33.96

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.96, but opened at $33.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 21,032 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,729,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,128,000 after buying an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 124,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 684,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

