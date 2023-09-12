Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $154.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average is $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $364.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

