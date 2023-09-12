Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.25 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Prom has a total market cap of $70.25 million and $3.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00014768 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,066.17 or 1.00003395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.82616376 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,859,028.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.