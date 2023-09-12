Prudential Financial’s (PRU) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,716,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

