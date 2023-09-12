Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.77 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $82.77 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.3178952 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,209,438.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

