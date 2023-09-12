QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.50 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $99,082.08 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.1295428 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $89,423.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

