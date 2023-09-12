QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $124,993.38 and $3,035.71 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,291.28 or 1.00312045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00096065 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,813.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

