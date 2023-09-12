Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
