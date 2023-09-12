Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.