Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.70. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Roberts acquired 22,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,840.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

