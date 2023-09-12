Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RANI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RANI opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Articles

