Ravencoin (RVN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.75 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $189.59 million and $4.75 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,962,098,135 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

