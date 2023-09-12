Raymond James Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$18.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.25.
Get Our Latest Report on NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$282.06 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. On average, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 2.0806452 EPS for the current year.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.