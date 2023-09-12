Raymond James Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$18.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.25.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NVA opened at C$12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.09 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$282.06 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. On average, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 2.0806452 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.