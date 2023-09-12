Raymond James Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$33.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.82.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.47.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0214662 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

