Raymond James Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Topaz Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.56.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ opened at C$21.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.36. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$24.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$74.68 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.3804498 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

