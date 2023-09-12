Raymond James Trims T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price to $172.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $184.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.95.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

