Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 3.20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

