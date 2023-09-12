Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. CWM LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. 2,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,960. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.27%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.