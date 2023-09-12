RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 250.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.20% of RB Global worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik Olsson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $313,870. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 148,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

