Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,694. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.