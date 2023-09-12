Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Shares of RETA opened at $170.94 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $6,581,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,578 shares of company stock valued at $20,522,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

