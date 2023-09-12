Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.37 on Friday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.