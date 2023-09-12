Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.37 on Friday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.