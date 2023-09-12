Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $835.06. 65,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,130. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $774.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $772.83.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

