Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,915 ($36.48) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.67) to GBX 2,960 ($37.04) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.35) to GBX 2,700 ($33.79) in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RELX

Relx Stock Up 0.6 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

RELX opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Relx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,308,000 after acquiring an additional 243,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.