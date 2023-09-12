Renasant Co. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNSTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Renasant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Renasant has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNSTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Renasant by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 62,943 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Renasant by 63.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 16.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Renasant by 22.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

