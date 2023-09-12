Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 629 ($7.87) price objective on the stock.
RTO has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.32) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.38) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.01) to GBX 740 ($9.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 639.44 ($8.00).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.
In other news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 632 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,878.16 ($12,361.61). In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 632 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,878.16 ($12,361.61). Also, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($49.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,357.65). 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
